K-pop competition series “The Debut: Dream Academy” has solidified its top 10 contestants after eliminating three more musical hopefuls on Sunday. After the program’s third mission, Ua (Japan), Nayoung (South Korea) and Celeste (Argentina) were eliminated.

The program’s third mission split contestants into three groups that performed different pop songs. One group sang Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” another performed The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons” and the third delivered the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.” The third elimination followed the performance videos for Mission 3.

Heading into the finale of the global girl group audition program, only 10 contestants remain. They include Daniela, Emily, Lara and Megan from the U.S., alongside Sophia (Philippines), Manon (Switzerland), Ezrela (Australia), Samara (Brazil), Marquise (Thailand) and Yoonchae (South Korea).

The live finale takes place on Nov. 17. At that time, the name of the brand new girl group will also be unveiled.

From Hybe and Geffen Records, the YouTube series offers a never-before-seen look into the creation of a K-pop girl group. After the series was announced in November 2021, contestants were selected from 120,000 submissions sent in from all over the world. The 20 contestants selected for the competition have spent the last year training for the series.

After each mission, fans have had the chance to vote for their favorite contestants via WeVerse and YouTube. “The Debut” also features a panel of experts who provide feedback and guidance to contestants throughout the series.

Though the YouTube iteration of the competition may end on Nov. 17, this series won’t be the last for this girl group. “The Debut” will be part of an upcoming Netflix docuseries that will follow the competition’s audition process. The untitled project is expected to debut in 2024.