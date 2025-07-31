Kamala Harris Sets First Post-Election Interview on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s first interview since the 2024 election will happen on Thursday night, as she heads to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The announcement came Thursday morning just after the news that Harris is releasing a book called “107 Days,” detailing her presidential campaign.

“What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” she posted on social media earlier in the morning. “‘107 Days’ is out on Sept. 23. I can’t wait for you to read it.”

In an accompanying video, Harris explained that “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward.”

“In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope, and I remain clear-eyed,” she said. “I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people.”

On Wednesday, Harris confirmed she won’t be running for governor of California in the next election.

More to come…