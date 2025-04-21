Kanye West Shares He Had a Sexual Relationship With His Male Cousin Until He Was 14

Kanye West posted another disturbing message to X on Monday, but this time it was not about Hitler: The rapper claimed to have had an incestuous relationship with his cousin until he was 14-years-old.

West made the revelation as he shared a video for the song “Cousins,” which begins with the lyrics, “Hanging out with my cousin readin’ dirty magazines.”

“This song is called ‘COUSINS’ about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he wrote in his tweet.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14,” the tweet continued.

West has been on and off of the social media platform several times: In 2022 he was also locked out of Instagram after wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” and for saying that a pre-prison Sean Combs was being controlled by the Jews.

His bizarre social media statements led to him losing all of his major sponsors that year, including partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga.

In February, his X account was deactivated after a series of antisemitic tweets, including one in which he wrote, “I am a Nazi.”

Earlier that month, the rapper said that he does not suffer from bipolar disorder, as he had previously stated on several occasions, but that he is autistic. “Come to find out it’s really a case of autism that I have,” he told fellow rapper Justin LaBoy on his “The Download” podcast.

In November, he was sued by a model who said he sexually assaulted her on the set of a 2010 music video. It’s just one of several lawsuits against the music star, who was also hit with multiple suits over his now closed Donda Academy.