The series drops on Netflix on Thursday

Charlie Covell’s comedic drama “Kaos” hits Netflix screens on Thursday, Aug. 29, and it’s giving Greek mythology buffs a new adventure to binge, reimagining the Greek gods in a contemporary setting.

The eight-episode series, directed by Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo, will all drop at the same time on the streamer.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis: “Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.”

Check out the full cast of the series below.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Jeff Goldblum comes in as the king of gods, Zeus. In the Netflix drama, Zeus is a high-maintenance, flashy leader who is always concerned about his family’s line of power.

Goldblum, an actor and musician, has previously worked on “The Fly,” “Jurassic Park,” ‘Independence Day,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and next, he’ll appear in “Wicked.”

Janet McTeer as Hera

Janet McTeer as Hera in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer plays Hera, the queen of gods, wife of Zeus, her brother. While the two are close, at least in between his mania, she has a huge secret that could be a detriment to her existence if Zeus learns about it.

McTeer previously appeared in “Ozark,” “Albert Nobbs,” “Me Before You,” “The Woman in Black,” “The Menu” and more.

David Thewlis as Hades

David Thewlis as Hades in”Kaos” (Netflix)

David Thewlis serves as the god of death, Hades, in the Netflix drama. He’s also Zeus’ middle brother and the hardest worker in the godly family.

The actor and filmmaker previously starred in “Naked,” “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” “Dragonheart” and more.

Rakie Ayola as Persephone

Rakie Ayola as Persephone in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Rakie Ayola is Persephone in “Kaos,” Hades’ wife, whom she married as a child bride. While she willingly entered their matrimony, she spends much of her time slamming rumors about her relationship. She loves Hades but despises his family.

Ayola’s work includes “Grace,” “The Pact,” “Maisie Raine,” “My Almost Famous Family,” “No Offence” and more.

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Cliff Curtis stands in as the god of sea and Zeus’ younger brother, Poseidon. While his deranged brother Zeus sorts through his family orders, Poseidon enjoys life on a yacht, at least until Zeus’ paranoia places him and a person he loves in a dangerous situation.

Curtis’ acting credits includes “Training Day,” “Columbiana,” “The Meg,” “Risen” and more.

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus

Stephen Dillane as Prometheus in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Stephen Dillane comes in as Prometheus, an old friend of Zeus’ who he keeps chained to a cliff, which is his punishment for stealing fire from the gods and sharing it with humans.

Dillane previously starred “The Tunnel,” “Savage Grace,” “Outlaw King,” “Darkest Hour,” “Spy Game” and more.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Aurora Perrineau stars as Riddy, Orpheus’ wife. She’s not too sure of herself, especially as she’s noticed her husband has been unhappy for some time. However, an opportunity comes that could be the answer to a happier future for her and Orpheus.

Perrineau previously starred in “All That We Destroy,” “It Takes Three,” “The Body,” “Passengers,” “Equals” and more.

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Killian Scott as Orpheus in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Killian Scott comes in as Orpheus, a rock star how has a huge heart and just big of an ego. However, when a sudden change causes a major shift in his life he has to decide whether or he’ll accept the issue as it is or try his best to beat death.

Scott’s work includes “Dublin Murders,” “Traders,” “Jack Taylor,” “Black Ice,” “’71” and more.

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Nabhaan Rizwan stars as Dionysus, Zeus’ favorite son. He lights up every room he walks into. His personality matches his job as the keeper of pleasure and madness.

Rizwan was previously in “Informer,” “In Camera,” “The Accident,” “Station Eleven” and “1917.”

Misia Butler as Caeneus

Misia Butler as Caeneus in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Misia Butler plays Caeneus, a dead being who has been living in the Underworld since dying 10 years ago. But when is promoted and comes across a stranger with a grand opportunity, his future could change forever.

Butler’s previous work includes “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,” ‘The School of Good and Evil,” “Bend,” “Aydan & Evan.”

Stanley Townsend as Minos

Stanley Townsend as Minos in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Stanley Townsend stars as Minos, the president of Krete and the father of Ari. He’s extremely ambitious and there’s nothing he won’t do for his bosses, the gods.

Townsend has played in several roles, including “The Regime,” “Blackshore,” “The Teacher,” “Kinked” and more.

Leila Farzad as Ari

Leila Farzad as Ari in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Leila Farzad stars Ari, the daughter of Minos, who is the heir to his throne. She and her father are very close, but she has a strained relationship with her mother, who often reminds her that she is the cause of her twin brother’s death.

Farzad has been seen in “Better,” “I Hate Suzie,” “Avenue 5,” “The Decameron” and more.

Billie Piper as Cassandra

Billie Piper as Cassandra in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Billie Piper stars Cassandra, a Trojan who is seeking safety in Krete. She also is living a with curse that allows her to tell the truth, however, no one believes her.

Piper previously starred in “Scoop,” “Doctor Who,” “I Hate Suzie,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Wednesday” and more.

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Debi Mazar as Medusa in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Debi Mazar plays Medusa, who has been dead for years. While in Hades, she works as the manager of Riverbank at the Lethe. She also serves as an adversary to Riddy and Caeneus.

Mazar previously starred in “Ladies in Black,” “Younger,” “Space Truckers,” “Batman Forever,” “The Tuxedo” and more.

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy/Lachesis

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy/Lachesis in “Kaos” (Netflix)

Suzy Eddie Izzard stars as Lachy/Lachesis, one of the three Fates, and she writes the prophecies that are given to every human when they are born. None of the Fates have to answer Zeus, and the trio have forseen his fall from his kingdom for some time now.

Izzard, a comedian and actor, has starred in a plethora of films and TV series, including “Dress to Kill,” “Doctor Jekyll,” “Cars 2,” “Stay Close” and more.