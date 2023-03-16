Karamo Brown Talk Show Nabs Season 2 Renewal

Karamo Brown’s syndicated talk show has been renewed for second season at NBCUniversal, the network announced Thursday.

The “Queer Eye” star will return to host the daytime talk show in its sophomore season, connecting with a wide scope of guests through his own personal experiences. With a background in social services, Brown will touch on topics ranging from relationships, race, parenting and complex family dynamics.

The renewal follows widespread success for “Karamo” in its first season in national broadcast syndication as the talk show is sold in 85% of the country and has averaged over 600,000 daily viewers in 2023, marking 18% growth as compared to its performance for fall 2022.

“I’m beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs,” Brown said in a statement. “NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I’m so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn’t represented.”

“Karamo is a charismatic television personality who has resonated with viewers in his premiere season,” NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News Executive Vice President Tracie Wilson said. “Drawing from his unique experience as a social service worker, author and father, he brings a fresh perspective with creative ideas for every show. We’re thrilled to bring another season to the daytime audience.”

Brown will continue to balance his talk show host responsibilities while appearing on “Queer Eye,” which Netflix announced last year would return for a seventh season with its sights set on New Orleans. Ahead of the launch of his talk show’s Season 1 launch, Brown told TheWrap he had no plans on exiting the “Queer Eye” and was content pursuing both shows.

“I do not want to give up those four yahoos for anything because I love them so much,” he said of “Queer Eye” cohosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

Brown also expressed his gratitude to the Netflix series for strengthening his communication and preparing him for his solo talk show.

“One of the things that I give full credit to for ‘Queer Eye’ is that it allowed me to hone my skills and being able to give you real, sustainable, chunky, juicy advice that is not full of fluff, but in a concise moment,” Brown said.

Hailing from NBC Universal Syndication Studios, “Karamo” Season 1 debuted on WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland and other stations from Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Capital, Bahakel, Block, CW Plus and Mission Broadcasting.

Variety first reported the news.