Karyn Kusama to Direct ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Live Table Read

The 2009 horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body” is set to get a reboot…on-stage with a live table read courtesy of Film Independent and Mubi.

Director Karyn Kusama, who initially helmed the film, is set to direct this interpretation which will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater on April 11th.

No other casting information is known, though considering the caliber of past Film Independent live reads — such as their presentation of Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” back in February — it should include several A-list performers.

The feature told the story of Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) who discovers her more popular best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox) is a succubus feeding on the young boys of their high school. The film wasn’t a box office success at the time but has undergone a cultural reevaluation over the last decade with many praising Kusama and the script for crafting a feminist horror film.

“I couldn’t be happier to resurrect Jennifer’s Body for Film Independent’s Live Read series, honoring the film’s legacy by casting an iconic slate of actors who paved the way for a film like this to exist in the first place.” said Karyn Kusama in a prepared statement.

“We’re thrilled to bring the feminist cult classic, Jennifer’s Body to the Live Read stage with the film’s original auteur, Karyn Kusama. Brace yourself for demonic delights and sour candy camp.” said Rachel Bleemer, Director of Programming and Events, Film Independent.

Since the film’s release Kusama has only garnered more recognition. She is currently an executive producer of Showtime’s coming-of-age survival drama, “Yellowjackets,” having garnered seven Emmy nominations, including one for her direction of the pilot episode.

The performance is part of “Live Read,” a monthly series hosted by Film Independent. Past guest directors have included Marlee Matlin (“Sunset Boulevard”), Quentin Tarantino (“The Hateful Eight”), Jason Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) and Marvin Lemus (“L.A. Story”).

Tickets are on-sale now.