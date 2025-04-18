Bush-Era Advisor Karl Rove Predicts Trump Antics Will ‘End Badly for Him’: ‘Americans Are Already Exhausted’

Republican political consultant Karl Rove marked the forthcoming 100-day milestone of President Donald Trump‘s second term with a Wall Street Journal column warning of the “Trump fatigue” that many Americans already feel.

In his Wednesday column for WSJ, Rove, who previously served as Senior Advisor and White House Deputy Chief of Staff under George W. Bush, wrote of Trump’s second term, “Americans are already exhausted. They’ve had way too much thrown at them.”

While Rove noted that Trump has, in his MAGA supporters’ eyes, followed through on his border promises, he critiqued the president for failing to properly address Americans’ economic needs, promoting a confusing global tariffs plan and adopting a scattershot approach to policy-making.

“Every week the White House throws its weight behind a new issue that went largely or entirely unmentioned during the campaign,” Rove wrote, referencing Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and his comments about acquiring Greenland and Canada.

Rove’s remarks come at a time when Trump’s policies are receiving significant pushback from Wall Street, Congress and the American people. The Republican Party’s resolve is, consequently, being tested at a high rate and intensity.

Amidst all of the ongoing governmental chaos, Rove observed that Trump “doesn’t avoid drama; he relishes creating it,” and he blasted the president for focusing too much on getting revenge on his political enemies. “There’s way too much retribution. Most of the president’s revenge attempts will end badly for him,” the political consultant wrote. “Republicans could rue the day they set a new justification for retaliation from Democrats.”

Rove called out how Trump’s actions over the past three months have helped “parties in foreign countries that oppose him,” citing renewed liberal popularity in nations like Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Rove believes those hoping for a positive shift in the coming weeks, months and years will likely be disappointed.

“His policies will almost certainly continue to be a mixture of deliberately planned, well-executed ideas and those concocted on the fly,” Rove predicted, adding that the Oval Office and Mar-a-Lago will continue to feel like “Ancient Rome’s Colosseum, without the bloodletting and lions.”

The longtime Republican noted that all of this has had an adverse effect on Trump’s approval ratings, but nonetheless posited, “Things will get worse before they get better.”