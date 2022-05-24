“Saturday Night Live” bid farewell to regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney this past weekend in a shocking group exit. But fear not, this is hardly the last you’ll see of them.

Where you can watch these funny people next? Here’s what they have lined up right now, and a few things you might want to catch up on.

Kate McKinnon in “Joe and Carole” (NBCUniversal)

Kate McKinnon

The versatile impressionist’s “Tiger King”-inspired limited series “Joe and Carole,” in which she played Carole Baskin, debuted on Peacock in March. She’s currently filming Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie and voices Lulu, a hairless guinea pig, in “DC’s League of Super-Pets,” which hits theaters July 29.

Pete Davidson (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson

His A24 horror film “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” opens on August 5 and and he’s filming the retirement home thriller “The Home” from “The Purge” director James DeMonaco. He just signed to star opposite Naomi Scott in David Michôd’s “Wizards!” for A24 and Plan B. Davidson will also star, executive produce and write the Peacock series “Bupkis,” a fictionalized version of his life, with Edie Falco as his mother. And he’s sure to stay in the public eye with current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Aidy Bryant (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aidy Brant

Bryant’s series “Cheeky,” based on Ariella Elovic’s book “Cheeky: A Head-To-Toe Memoir,” is in development at Peacock as part of her overall deal with Universal Television. You can also binge her comedy “Shrill,” which ran on Hulu for three seasons.

Kyle Mooney during the “Kyle’s Holiday” sketch on “SNL” (Tiffany Franco/NBC)

Kyle Mooney

Netflix has yet to confirm whether “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!”— a salute to Saturday-morning cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s — will be back for a second season. Mooney co-created the fun throwback series with Ben Jones and Dave McCary. His past hits include Stephen Merchant’s HBO series “Hello Ladies,” and the quirky but sweet indie movie “Brigsby Bear,” which is now streaming on Hulu.