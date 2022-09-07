Kate Walsh to Recur on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 19

Dr. Addison Montgomery is once again gracing the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Kate Walsh is set to return to “Grey’s Anatomy” in a recurring role for Season 19.

She will first appear in the third episode of the upcoming season, TheWrap confirmed. It’s not clear yet what Addison will be returning to the hospital for this time, but it hasn’t been too long without her, considering Walsh last appeared on the series during Season 18.

In that multi-episode arc, she performed a uterine transplant on a pregnant patient and finally grieved the loss of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) with his sister Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and his widow Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Walsh has been with “Grey’s Anatomy” on and off since Season 1 of the ABC drama, which premiered in 2005. She exited the series in 2007 to star in her own spinoff titled “Private Practice,” but she has continued to make appearances on the series throughout the past 15 years.

The actress has always been enthusiastic about her returns to the series, often teasing fans on social media.

This is a season of “rebirth” for Grey Sloan after the hospital lost its teaching accreditation at the end of Season 18 — and that also includes an all-new class of surgical interns. In a featurette released on Tuesday, we were introduced to the five new faces who will hopefully help rebuild the residency program.

Variety first reported news of Walsh’s return to “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.