There’s a new crop of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and we finally have a glimpse at what they might be up to during Season 19.

In a featurette released on Tuesday, Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Alexis Floyd were introduced as the latest surgical interns. The clip opens with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) walking the interns into an operating room.

“Congratulations. You did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment and you will end them,” she says, evoking a bit of anxiety from each of the budding surgeons.

Season 19 is described as a period of “rebirth” for Grey Sloan after the hospital lost its residency accreditation at the end of the previous installment. Since their fall from grace, the hospital is no longer attracting the top interns in the nation and instead will be welcoming those “who may not have otherwise had the chance.”

“They’ve got a lot to prove,” Francis explains, adding that her character is a “jokester” who sometimes can find herself in trouble for some of the jokes she makes.

Floyd will play Simone, a character she describes as “grounded but emotional.” Meanwhile, it looks like Kane’s character Jules may be in some hot water before her first day even begins. The clip shows her running into Link (Chris Carmack) outside the elevator and greeting him before admitting to another resident that she may have “accidentally slept with an attending.”

The men of the group are Terho’s Lucas, who is “trying to prove he deserves to be there,” and Shum’s Blue, who is “striving to be number one.”

The new class of interns aren’t the only ones who are getting a second chance. The featurette teases new beginnings for all of the beloved “Grey’s Anatomy” characters, many of whom were going through major periods of transition when we last saw them.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.