U.S. Senator Katie Britt was the main character on social media Thursday night after her expressive performance while delivering the GOP’s response to president Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. While many compared her emotive delivery to that of an actor’s self-tape audition, one user went a step further and edited her into an episode of “Inside the Actors Studio.”

In the video made and shared by Ben Bowman, the late “Inside the Actors Studio” host James Lipton is seen delivering the show’s standard questionnaire that was given at the end of every episode for the 22 seasons he hosted, with clips from Britt’s speech used as responses.

“What turns you on?” Lipton says.

“Putin’s brutal aggression in Europe,” Britt replies in her intense delivery.

“What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?” Lipton continues.

“Sweeping the floor at my dad’s hardware store,” Britt responds.

Katie Britt: Inside the Actors Studio



(Points to @FrankConniff for the idea) pic.twitter.com/JMbOwCfNwK — Ben Bowman (@BowmanInc) March 8, 2024

The senator’s response was flamed not only for her tearful (and tearless) delivery and odd swings in tone, but also the framing of her in her kitchen.

Appearing on “Morning Joe,” The New York Times’ Mara Gay noted that Britt’s address made her “skin crawl,” and “at the end, I kind of had to rewind to listen to what she was saying because all I could kind of hear was, ‘But the kitchen is my favorite place to be!’”

“Of course, you know, God bless. That’s fine,” Gay added. “But that should not be the future that’s predetermined for every woman in America.”

Watch the humorous edit of Britt’s speech above.