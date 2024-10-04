Katy O’Brian to Star Opposite Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’ at Paramount

Edgar Wright is directing

Katy O'Brian (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

Katy O’Brian (“Mission: Impossible 8,” “Love Lies Bleeding”) has been cast in Paramount Pictures’ “The Running Man” based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, the studio announced on Friday. The film stars Glen Powell.

“Baby Driver” filmmaker Edgar Wright is attached to direct and co-write the story with his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Bacall. Bacall wrote the script.

As TheWrap first reported, Powell will take the role filled by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film based on King’s novel set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, where a framed police helicopter pilot is forced into a violent game show where convicts are hunted down by assassins with the promise of a pardon if they survive. O’Brian is playing one of the contestants on the show.

The film will be released on Nov. 21, 2025. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the new movie “is a more faithful adaptation” of the novel, which King first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.

Most recently, O’Brian starred in “Twisters” alongside Powell and also starred opposite Kristen Stewart in Sundance breakout “Love Lies Bleeding.” Next up, she will be seen in “Mission: Impossible 8.”

O’Brian is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment, RCM Talent & Management, imPRint and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

