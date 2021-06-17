Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Team Up for Dystopian Short Film ‘Transmissions from the Future’ (Video)

Engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom star together on screen for the first time in “Transmissions from the Future,” a dystopian short film promoting the passage of a new voting rights bill.

Created by the non-partisan, pro-democracy organization RepresentUS, the short film gives a look into a dystopian future where the For the People Act has failed. Jake Kasdan, the Emmy-nominated director behind “Bad Teacher” and the new “Jumanji” franchise, directed the short, which premiered on Thursday .

Watch the minute-long short film via the video above.

Set in 2055, “Transmissions from the Future” introduces a hopeless vision of America as an unknown enemy targets freedom fighters played by Perry and Bloom. Before their impending demise, the pair transmit a message through a time-traveling machine that’s heard all around the U.S. in 2021. While Perry warns the public that voter suppression and the failure to pass the For the People Act has led to America becoming an autocracy, Bloom urges viewers, “You are our only hope. This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

The For the People Act aims to expand voter registration and voting access, as well as limit the influence of billionaires in politics. Originally introduced by Congressman John Sarbanes in 2019 and subsequently blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the reintroduced bill passed the House of Representatives on March 3 and has advanced to the Senate.

Given the Senate’s 50-50 split, the film’s Thursday release comes just in time to raise awareness for the critical bill, which is on track to go to vote in the Senate next week.

“Transmissions from the Future” is launched by creative agency Oxcart Assembly. The film is headed by Dini von Mueffling Communications (DVMC) and was written by Ted Sann, the former chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO.

To learn more about “Transmissions from the Future” and the For the People Act, visit the RepresentUs site.