Fox News’ “Outnumbered” cohost Kayleigh McEnany remarked that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ hiring “alleged paramour” Nathan Wade was a show of “hubris” and “hypocrisy,” considering the scale of her role in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia.

“It’s just stunning,” she said, commenting within a segment on her decision to leave Rep. Jim Jordan’s subpoena unanswered.

Willis, meanwhile, has admitted to a romantic relationship with Wade.

“The hubris it must take to be Fani Willis, you are about to prosecute — which I guess if you’re a liberal, Democrat — the biggest case of your life, that’s going to put you on the map and national news, and you choose to hire your alleged paramour who had no RICO experience?” McEnany said on Friday’s “Outnumbered” segment.

“It’s just stunning when you think of the hubris and hypocrisy, the everything, but I guess such is Fani Willis,” she said. “We’ll see. She should stand up for herself. If she has exonerating facts, bring them forward.”

Willis has been subpoenaed by House Judiciary Jim Jordan after Jordan requested three times that Willis turn over documents regarding her alleged misuse of federal funds relating to Wade.

The attorney also faces scrutiny for a “alleged improper romantic relationship” with Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the Georgia election interference case against the former president. She has charged Trump as well as others over their alleged efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

She acknowledged the relationship Friday, nearly a month after one of Trump’s co-defendants motioned to disqualify both special prosecutors on the case, surfacing allegations of the “clandestine personal relationship.”

Willis and Wade have both since said that the affair began after Willis hired Wade.

And the women of Fox News are not the only pundits speaking out. The women of The View expressed frustrations Monday about the surfaced allegations, with Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro saying they were angered by Willis for acting irresponsibly and not keeping “her house clean.”

