KCAL9 Rebrands to KCAL News With Its 7-Hour Morning News Franchise Launch

KCAL9 is getting a refresh. The local Los Angeles news station has been rebranded to KCAL News.

As part of the change, KCAL will launch a seven-hour morning news block beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, that will be simulcast on KCBS, also known as CBS2.

The morning coverage, which will run weekdays from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be lead by Kalyna Astrinos, Chris Holmstrom, Marci Gonzalez, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Jamie Yuccas and Amy Johnson.

In addition to being broadcast live on KCAL, the morning newscasts will be available on the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel. KCAL News Mornings will air on both CBS2 and KCAL9 during the 6–7 a.m. Pacific time hour.

The anchor lineup for KCAL News Mornings will be as follows:

4-4:30 a.m.: Kalyna Astrinos

4:30-6 a.m.: Chris Holmstrom and Marci Gonzalez

6-7 a.m.: Marci Gonzalez and Rudabeh Shahbazi

7-10 a.m.: Jamie Yuccas and Rudabeh Shahbazi

10-11 a.m.: Amy Johnson

A promo released by the station emphasizes KCAL News will be focused on “more local news.”

More local. More local news. KCAL9 is now KCAL News. pic.twitter.com/RHusYdTL5C — KCAL News (@CBSLA) January 5, 2023

In March 1990, KCAL9 became the first television station in the country to launch nightly, three-hour local newscasts during primetime (8–11 p.m. Pacific time).

Per a press release from CBS, the addition of KCAL News Mornings will give KCBS, KCAL and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel a combined total of 91.5 hours of regularly scheduled live local newscasts per week – more hours than any other station in the L.A. market.

While KCAL jumps into morning news, KCBS will focus on national and global news coverage by adding CBS Mornings from 4–6 a.m. Pacific and will continue to air the West coast editions of the CBS News morning program in its 7-9 a.m. slot.