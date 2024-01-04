Ke Huy Quan to Star in 87North Action Film ‘With Love’ at Universal

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Loki” Season 2) is set to star in 87North’s “With Love” for Universal Pictures, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The project marks the former child star’s first leading film role after winning the Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and will be directed by Jonathan Eusebio (second unit director “Deadpool 2,” “Violent Night”) in his theatrical feature film directorial debut.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North (“Bullet Train,” “Violent Night” and the upcoming “The Fall Guy”) banner.

Guy Danella will oversee on behalf of 87North. Universal production development EVP Jay Polidoro and production development director Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Oscar winner Quan was most recently seen in the second season of the Emmy-nominated series ”Loki” for Disney+, for which he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Ke, joined the ensemble as Ouroboros, a.k.a O.B, the TVA’s quirky-genius repairman.

Upon the season debut, Quan’s scene-stealing performance has captured the hearts of Marvel fans and critics everywhere. He recently returned to acting full time in 2022, starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu as the supporting role in A24’s critically acclaimed and award-winning cultural phenomenon ”Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The film made history as A24’s highest-grossing film of all-time, crossing $100 million at the global box office. Quan made an astounding impact on the 2022–2023 awards landscape with his performance, which garnered him an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, Hollywood Critics Association Award, and the Gotham Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Quan also made history being the first Asian male to win a SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actor Category for film. On the feature front, Ke will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ “The Electric Slate” for Netflix, based on the popular graphic novel of the same name and starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton, and Giancarlo Esposito, among others.

Eusebio built his filmmaking craft over a 20-year career as a second unit director and stunt coordinator with film credits such as “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” the “John Wick” franchise, “Birds of Prey,” ‘Kate,” “Deadpool 2” and “Fate of the Furious.”

A highly knowledgeable filmmaker who builds stories around action performances, his recent second unit director credits include the critically acclaimed series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” for Disney+ and the theatrical box office hit “Violent Night” for Universal. As a stunt performer, Eusebio is a five-time Screen Actors Guild Award stunt ensemble nominee finally winning for “Black Panther,” and a two-time Taurus World Stunt Award winner for “Ninja Assassin” and “300.”

As a fight coordinator, he is a three-time MTV Movie Award “Best Fight” winner for “Never Back Down,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and “The Avengers.” In 2020, Eusebio earned the 2020 Taurus World Stunt Award for his Stunt Coordinator work on “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Josh Stoddard is a writer/producer working in television. His most recent credits include serving as co-showrunner for season 3 of Max’s Bruce Lee inspired series, “Warrior,” and as co-executive producer for Netflix’s heist series, “Kaleidoscope.”

Quan is repped by UTA, Narrative and Cohen & Gardner. Eusebio is repped by CAA and 42West. Passmore is repped by Grandview. Stoddard is repped by CAA and managed by Writ Large. Murray is repped by Writ Large.

Deadline first reported the news.