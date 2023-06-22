Kelly Clarkson Shocked by Bebe Rexha Phone Incident: ‘People Are Very Angry’ (Video)

On his Wednesday show, Howard Stern told guest Kelly Clarkson about how Bebe Rexha was injured at a concert in New York City after a concertgoer threw his phone at her face, and Clarkson’s jaw dropped.

“They arrested the kid who threw it and he said, ‘Oh, I thought it was funny,'” Stern added, to which Clarkson replied, “Then he should have let her throw a telephone at his face [so] that he could experience that ‘fun.'”

“It just shows people are very angry. And you don’t want to get caught in that crossfire of anger,” she added.

The singer and talk show host related a time when a fan rushed on stage during a live show and made her realize how vulnerable a performer can be on stage. “I was singing at this thing, and my eyes were closed… And this person on live TV on this show overseas rushed the stage and came up and hugged me and put their arms around me…”

She said the incident really shook her. “I had like a whole moment that night at the hotel where people were like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I just wasn’t talking and like if I’m not talking, there’s a problem. It was very scary, just like because you think at that moment, I realized how vulnerable I was and I’d never thought like that before.”

Clarkson also mentioned the 2017 mass shooting at a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas, where a 64-year-old gunman opened fire on the open-air crowd, killing 60 people and injuring more than 400 more.

“Especially after what happened with Jason Aldean. I literally looked at Brandon — that was when I was still married — and I was like I don’t know when I’m gonna go back out [on tour]. Because then you start thinking like, ‘I’m gonna risk that and not see my kids again because I was singing on stage like?”

A 27-year-old concertgoer was arrested and charged with the Rexha assault. The same day Clarkson appeared on “The Howard Stern Show,” pop star Ava Max was attacked while performing in Los Angeles when a fan jumped the stage and slapped her in the face.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer tweeted Tuesday night shortly after the show. “He’s never coming to a show again.”