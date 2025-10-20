Kenny Loggins Wants ‘Danger Zone’ Removed From AI ‘King Trump’ Truth Social Video

Kenny Loggins says he wants his song “Danger Zone” removed from Donald Trump’s weekend AI-generated Truth Social post that shows the president dumping feces on No Kings protestors from a jet labeled “King Trump.”

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,” Loggins said in a Monday statement.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together,” he continued. “We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

Loggins’ response comes after Trump shared the video, without commentary, to his social media platform after millions of Americans participated in No Kings protests across 2,500 locations nationwide this weekend.

The “Top Gun” hit is also not the first song to be featured in a Trump-sanctioned capacity without its performer’s approval. Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Isaac Hayes, The White Stripes, ABBA and Céline Dion have all condemned his use of their music at his campaign stops and in his political ads, to varying degrees.