Kevin Bacon Tried to Be a Regular Person for a Day, Said ‘This Sucks’

Once celebrities become famous, it’s not uncommon to hear them pine for the good ole days when they weren’t recognized. But, at least for Kevin Bacon, the normal grass isn’t always greener.

In a recent Vanity Fair profile, the actor admitted that he wanted to see what life was like as a regular, non-celebrity person for a day. To do so, he went to a special effects artist, who changed his appearance by giving the A-lister “fake teeth, a slightly different nose and glasses,” the article noted. Though the star was excited about his disguise, he wasn’t so thrilled with the results when he went to The Grove, an outdoor shopping mall in Los Angeles that’s often filled with tourists.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f–king coffee or whatever,” Bacon told Vanity Fair. “I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”

Bacon’s disguise was similar to the changes the actor made for his upcoming role in “MaXXXine.” Written and directed by Ti West, the slasher stars Bacon as John Labat, a sleazy private investigator who’s hired to track down Maxine Minx (Mia Goth). The movie also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins and Giancarlo Esposito.

The esteemed character actor is best known for his performances in “Footloose,” “Hollow Man” and “Mystic River.” He also won a Golden Globe for his role in 2009’s “Taking Chance,” a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination. In addition to “MaXXXine,” Bacon is set to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original series “The Bondsman,” which will also star Jennifer Nettles, as well as the Michael J. Weithorn (“The King of Queens) movie “Connescence,” which stars Kyra Sedgwick.