AMC and AMC+ debuted the official trailer Monday for the second and final season of the dark genre-bending comedy “Kevin Can F**K Himself,” starring Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). Alternating between traditional multicamera sitcom and single-camera drama, the series will return Monday, August 22 with the first two episodes available on AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week.

Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, “Kevin Can F**K Himself” probes the secret life of the prototypical sitcom wife. Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is married to self-centered and “lovable” cable guy Kevin (Eric Petersen), but after a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O’Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden) to take drastic measures to escape her confines and take control of her life. She’s going to kill Kevin.

But at the end of season one, Neil (Alex Bonifer), — Kevin’s best friend and neighbor and Patty’s brother — learned of their murderous plan and vowed to blow their cover. Now in the show’s final run of new episodes, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.

Brian Howe (“Chicago Fire”) also stars as Kevin’s father Pete, Raymond Lee (“Here and Now”) as Allison’s ex-boyfriend Sam Park, Jamie Denbo (“F Is For Family”) as Allison’s aunt and former boss Diane and Candice Coke (“The Algerian”) as Patty’s girlfriend, Detective Tammy Ridgeway. Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait,” “Gaslit”) will make a guest appearance in Season 2.

The show first debuted with its first two episodes on AMC+ on June 13, 2021 before the series premiered on linear AMC one week later. Season 1 was comprised of eight episodes, and Season 2 will follow with eight more.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong (“Lodge 49”). Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio (“Shrill”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also serve as executive producers.