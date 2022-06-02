Kevin Durant to Produce Showtime’s ‘NYC Point Gods’ Documentary

Showtime Sports Documentary Films is extending its partnership with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom for a documentary called “NYC Point Gods,” which will showcase iconic point guards from New York City who left an indelible mark on the game and pop culture throughout the 1980s and ’90s.

The film will delve into how the Big Apple has long been an epicenter for game-changing basketball talent that inspired American culture beyond the sport.

“NYC Point Gods” will showcase a roster of New York City point guard legends including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. The documentary aims to highlight how these players excelled in the game, but also brought a style that would echo all the way up to the sport’s present day.

“Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them,” Durant said, “and the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone. We are really excited to honor them through this doc, and I know basketball fans will really appreciate it.”

“NYC Point Gods” features extensive interviews with the subjects as well as rare footage. Additionally prominent New York Voices such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, musical artists Cam’ron and Fat Joe, plus successful college coaches Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino lend their insight to the film.

“As a basketball fan who marveled at the skill and showmanship of each of these point gods, I couldn’t be prouder of this film for its faithful depiction of a special time and special place in basketball history,” Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., said. “New York City produced some of the greatest showmen and floor generals in basketball history, players whose creativity — and signature moves — continue to influence the game today.”

“These players were the first people I ever idolized and looked up to, and that time in my life had a huge impact on me,” 35V and Boardroom co-founder and executive producer Rich Kleiman said. “To get to tell these stories about this era and these cultural superheroes is an honor and something that I hope makes all New Yorkers and hoops fans proud to watch.”

“NYC Point Gods” premieres Friday, July 29, on Showtime and will be available across the network’s on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.