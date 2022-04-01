“Loki” star Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been set as the female co-lead opposite Kevin Hart in the cast of an action film called “Lift” at Netflix.

The film directed by F. Gary Gray (“Men in Black: International,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Straight Outta Compton”) has also rounded out its cast and added Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó and Billy Magnussen as co-stars. Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra and Paul Anderson have also joined the cast.

“Lift” is the story of an international heist crew who are recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight. Daniel Kunka wrote the script after Netflix acquired “Lift” as a spec script and attached Hart and Gray to direct last fall.

“Lift” also falls under Hart and his HartBeat Productions’ creative partnership with Netflix. He’ll produce for HartBeat along with Bryan Smiley. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho are also producing. F. Gary Gray, Brent O’Connor and Patricia Braga will be executive producers.

Mbatha-Raw most recently was seen as one of the stars of the Marvel and Disney+ series “Loki” and also stars on “The Morning Show.” Upcoming on her slate are the series “The Girl Before” and the film “Nobody’s Heart.”

D’Onofrio recently starred in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and in another Marvel series, “Hawkeye,” reprising his “Daredevil” role as Kingpin. Magnussen was last seen in “No Time to Die.”

Deadline first reported the news.