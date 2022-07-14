We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Kevin Spacey Will No Longer Star in Genghis Kahn Film in Light of Sexual Assault Charges

The actor pleaded not guilty to five charges on Thursday

| July 14, 2022 @ 9:18 AM
kevin spacey

(Photo by Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey is no longer involved with a film about the life of Genghis Khan after the actor on Thursday pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault in the U.K.

Spacey, an Oscar winner for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” was meant to star in “1242: Gateway to the West,” a historical drama that was being shopped at the Cannes market this summer with him attached. However, the film’s producer Bill Chamberlain told Variety on Thursday that in the wake of Spacey facing the new assault charges, the film’s lead has been replaced and that negotiations with the new actor are underway and will be revealed soon.

Péter Soós is directing the film that follows a Hungarian holy man who tried to stop Genghis Khan from invading a castle on his way toward invading the rest of Europe. The film also stars Eric Roberts and Christopher Lambert and was meant to kick off production in October.

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to 5 Counts of Sexual Assault in London’s Criminal Court
Also Read:
Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to 5 Counts of Sexual Assault in London’s Criminal Court

“1242” is one of two Spacey projects that was shopped at the Cannes market, the other being “Peter Five Eight,” a modern day thriller that is already completed and stars Rebecca De Mornay.

Spacey on Thursday pleaded not guilty on five counts of sexual assault, appearing in London’s Central Criminal Court connected to charges brought based on accounts from three separate men between the years 2005 and 2013. The trial is set for June 6, 2023, and is expected to last three to four weeks.

Variety first reported the news.

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations Get the Docuseries Treatment in ‘Spacey Unmasked’
Also Read:
Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations Get the Docuseries Treatment in ‘Spacey Unmasked’

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP