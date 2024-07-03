Kevin Spacey to Receive Italian Nations Lifetime Achievement Award

The honor comes in the wake of several sexual misconduct allegations against the actor

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court (Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award in Teatro Antico in Taormina, Sicily. The distinction comes from the Nations Awards, an event organized by Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca in association with the Senate of the Italian Republic and the Region of Sicily.

Others who have been awarded the honor include Gerard Depardieu, Abel Ferrara and Claudia Cardinale. Like Spacey, Depardieu also has a history of being accused of sexual misconduct.

This Lifetime Achievement award is coming as the once A-list actor is still on the outskirts of Hollywood. In 2017, the “House of Cards” actor faced several allegations of sexual misconduct. Spacey has maintained his innocence and was found not liable by a New York court in 2022 and acquitted by a jury in a separate London case in 2023.

Kevin Spacey on Piers Morgan
“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument of the history of cinema and the theater, who unquestionably deserves to have his career back,” Curatolo and Fallanca said in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets. “Every day both the public and industry miss his unbounded talent and we are extremely proud to be by the side of this extraordinary artist.”

Spacey was also recently announced as the guest of honor at the prestigious Golden Apricot Film Festival. The invitation led to controversy for the Armenian festival.

Following the wake of bad press about him, Spacey has been slowly reentering the celebrity ecosystem, at least abroad. He’s given several high-profile interviews, including one with Piers Morgan, and is set to star as the Devil in the Italian film “The Contact.” This will mark the second film the actor has starred in since he was accused of sexual misconduct, the first being Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God” in 2017.

The actor was also the subject of a recent and splashy docuseries about his behavior, Channel 4’s “Spacey Unmasked.” The series dives into the allegations made against Spacey by 10 men and is currently available to watch on Max.

