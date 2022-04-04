Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is joining the cast of “Silent Night,” the next film from action movie auteur John Woo — a film entirely free of dialogue.

“Silent Night” stars Joel Kinnaman (“The Suicide Squad”) and is currently filming in Mexico City. In the film, Kinnaman plays Godlock, a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.

Mescudi, who most recently appeared in “Don’t Look Up” and in the horror movie “X,” will play Detective Dennis Vassel in the film. “Silent Night” also stars Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Robert Lynn wrote the original screenplay.

“Silent Night” comes from Thunder Road Films and Capstone Studios. The film’s producers are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, Christian Mercuri for Capstone and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow Films.

The film’s executive producers are David Haring, Joe Gatta and Ruzanna Kegeyan for Capstone, Mike Gabrawy, and Will Flynn for Thunder Road.

Woo’s “Silent Night” is his first film in Hollywood since 2003’s “Paycheck.” And while he’s famous for American films like “Face/Off” and “Mission: Impossible II,” and for his early Hong Kong action films such as “Hard Boiled,” he had been working primarily in China since the mid-2000s.

“Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating,” Capstone’s Joe Gatta said in a statement. “He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Mescudi recently announced his feature film directorial debut project “Teddy” for Netflix, in which he will also write and star for producers Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z. Some of his other recent credits are “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” HBO’s “We Are Who We Are” and Season 3 of “Westworld.” He was also the subject of his own documentary, “A Man Named Scott.”

In 2021, Mescudi launched his production company Mad Solar, backed by Bron Studios. As the musical artist Kid Cudi, Mescudi has released seven studio albums, sold 22 million records in the United States and has won two Grammy Awards, with five nominations. In 2020, Mescudi earned his first No. 1 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Scotts,” a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” became his most commercially successful album to date, with the RIAA certifying it gold status in 2020.

Mescudi is repped by WME.