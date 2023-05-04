Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge would have hosted the two final “Saturday Night Live” episodes of the season had the WGA strike not shelved production of the show, a source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on Thursday.

“Succession” star Culkin previously hosted in November 2021 and was set to host again on May 13. This would have been the first time “The White Lotus” star emceed. After regular Chloe Fineman’s hilarious impersonation of her earlier this season, Coolidge said she “tried her ass off” to appear on the show.

The Foo Fighters were set as musical guest for the May 20 season finale, along with Coolidge. It would have been their first “SNL” appearance since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Variety and Deadline first reported the news.

NBC is airing repeats of “SNL” until further notice.

“Bupkis” star Pete Davidson’s guest hosting gig was also canceled, due to the strike.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.

