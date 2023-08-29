Apple Original Films has announced that Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will open wide, in theaters around the world, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, on Friday, Oct. 20.

Following the theatrical run, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will debut on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date. Previously, the film was going to open in select theaters in Oct. 6, before going wide on Oct. 20.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on the nonfiction book by David Grann (with a script by Scorsese and Eric Roth), stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone and premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered rave reviews and a lengthy standing ovation.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include Imax theatres, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma, with DiCaprio playing the member of a powerful family that conspires to take the land away from the Osage Nation, who were given scrubby land for their reservation that ended up being rich in oil. DiCaprio marries an Osage woman (played by Gladstone) and has to wrestle with the guilt he feels as her family members start dying off and pressure is put on him to finish the job.

The widespread murders (some easier to prove than others) became known as the Reign of Terror and gave birth to the modern F.B.I. Jesse Plemons plays Tom White, a cowboy-ish agent recruited by J. Edgar Hoover to solve the murders. The film also stars Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

The movie hails from from Apple Studios, it was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

