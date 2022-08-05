Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine Instagram-perfect months together – or so E! News sources say – and social media had a field day Friday making pretty much the same joke about Kanye West rushing to his ex-wife’s side faster than you can say “Ye.”

According to E!, the lovebirds have decided to just be friends because their busy schedules and Kardashian being a West coaster and Davidson an East coast kinda guy “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Davidson has spent a large chunk of the summer in Australia filming “Wizards!” while Kardashian has remained in Los Angeles, raising her four children with West.

But don’t rush to assume the Pete-Kim breakup means she’s getting back together with Yeezy. “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shares with E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

Social media went berserk over the news, with one person tweeting, “Kanye outside Kim Kardashian house after Pete Davidson left her,” with a clip from “Regular Show,” (which was, in turn inspired by the iconic “take me back” boombox scene in “Say Anything”).

Kanye outside Kim Kardashian house after Pete Davidson left her



pic.twitter.com/GxQcTEbODs — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) August 5, 2022

Others joked that if Kanye isn’t outside Kardashian’s house right now, he’s probably out there celebrating like he just won the Super Bowl. The rapper’s public pleas on social media for Kardashian to come back to him and his not-so-veiled death threats against Davidson actually got him temporarily banned from Instagram earlier this year.

Kanye West after hearing about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup news. My boy somewhere rubbing hands like birdman pic.twitter.com/6qdS4l57E0 — Mzelemu☁️ (@se7nteen11) August 5, 2022

Kayne after seeing that Pete Davison and Kim Kardashian just broke up pic.twitter.com/Z6jM2qZzN9 — ryanbly9045 (@ryanbly9045) August 5, 2022

Dominique Jackson suggested that Davidson has been left crying like Will in “Stranger Things” over his unrequited love for Mike. Another person tweeted that the Davidson must regret getting that tattoo he got to pay homage to Kardashian’s four kids, while his tattoo removal guy “just put a down payment on another boat.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson : *CALLS IT QUITS AND DECIDE TO REMAIN FRIENDS*



Everyone rn: pic.twitter.com/HU1U2PRB4f — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) August 5, 2022

Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat — Jodi Guglielmi (@JodiGug3) August 5, 2022 O

Or was the whole relationship simply a sociological study conducted by Columbia University, another person wondered?

Good evening, the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Columbia University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. https://t.co/3iOoOGDmhf — 🛸 (@hyperbolu) August 5, 2022

The reality TV star and the former “SNL” regular began dating after she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021.