Kimmel Sees Jail Time in Trump’s Future: ‘Gonna Be in There Begging for Hairspray Alone’ (Video)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel mocked former president Donald Trump for choosing to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference as his legal battle with the Biden administration’s Justice Department over the events of Jan. 6. is heating up.

“In Washington, the fascist and the furious have gathered to praise their lord and savior Donald Trump at the annual CPAC convention. This is a convention for all your worst aunts and uncles,” Kimmel joked.

The DOJ recently urged an appeals court to reject Trump’s claims of presidential immunity in the civil litigation surrounding a speech he made to his supporters ahead of the events that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The United States here expresses no view on the district court’s conclusion that plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that President Trump’s January 6 speech incited the subsequent attack on the Capitol,” the DOJ stated in an amicus brief. “But because actual incitement would be unprotected by absolute immunity even if it came in the context of a speech on matters of public concern, this Court should reject the categorical argument President Trump pressed below and renews on appeal.”

Trump, who will make an appearance at CPAC on Saturday, said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that he would be “talking about the fact that, obviously, our Country is going to “HELL,” and how to fix it.”

“Also, the Democrats use of Radical Left Prosecutors and the WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,” he added. “It is illegal, has never been used and abused like this, and has the potential to bring down our once fair and wonderful Country. These Marxist Thugs have been after me for years, only to help them win elections. In just Two Years, we have become a Third World Failing Nation. MAGA!!!”

In a separate Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump added: “THEY’RE NOT COMING FOR ME, THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU — I’M JUST IN THEIR WAY!!!”

“No, they’re coming for you,” Kimmel replied during Thursday’s monologue. “When you get arrested, none of the rest of us are going to prison with you. You’re going to be in there begging for hairspray alone.”

An official statement from Trump’s 2024 campaign argues that his speech and statements “repeatedly called for peace, patriotism, and respect for our men and women of law enforcement.”

The campaign spokesperson also states that he authorized up to 20,000 National Guard troops to “ensure peace and safety on January 6, 2021, only to have that offer rejected by Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.”

“The D.C. courts should rule in the favor of President Trump in short order and dismiss these frivolous lawsuits,” the statement adds.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.