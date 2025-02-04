Will Smith Should Have Slapped Kanye West at the Grammys, Kimmel Jokes: ‘All Would Be Forgiven’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel called back to Will Smith’s notorious 2022 Oscars slap controversy on Monday night, joking that he should have slapped Kanye West for his red carpet antics and “all would be forgiven.”

The incendiary rapper and fashion mogul arrived on the Grammys red carpet Sunday with wife Bianca Censori and left shortly after — but not before leaving a viral impression. Censori disrobed from a fur coat in front of the press line to reveal a completely translucent dress. In other words, she was basically completely nude.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue on the moment below:

“Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos,” Kimmel said, comparing West to Punxsutawney Phil coming out to see his shadow earlier that day.

“He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing … nothing,” the host deadpanned, before reflecting on how President Donald Trump has diminished the impact of such insane news bites because of the news he has been making his first two weeks in office. “This shows you just how times have changed. Before Trump, this would have been our whole monologue tonight. Now it’s like the ninth craziest thing that happened this week.

“Remember when the whole country melted down when one of Janet Jackson’s boobs popped out for a millisecond?” Kimmel continued, nodding to the pop icon’s 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake. “Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they’re yelling, ‘Bianca, over here on the right! Please!”

That’s when Kimmel turned his attention to Smith and posited that the embattled actor — who just announced a new studio album coming this spring — should have done something to stop West’s antics.

“Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. The Grammys, they had him onstage honoring Quincy Jones,” Kimmel said. “And you know what’s a shame? If Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.