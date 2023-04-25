Jimmy Kimmel covered a lot of topics on Monday’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” For instance, he spent a lot of time mocking the way Elon Musk continues to ruin Twitter. But don’t worry, he also touched on the biggest news from Monday — Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News and Don Lemon being fired from CNN.

Kimmel even said the news about Carlson was “a shock” — “and by that, he meant “an absolutely delightful shock.”

Carlson was abruptly fired on Monday for reasons that still haven’t been made public. Even the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host has no idea why he was fired, according to insiders with knowledge of the matter. All that’s known right now is that, according to multiple reports, it’s somehow related to the ongoing lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, and might, or might not, also have something to do with the Dominion lawsuit.

It’s a developing story so, as they say, stay tuned. Meanwhile, back to Kimmel.

“Fox News has severed bow ties with Tucker Carlson after all these years. They are ‘parting ways.’ Which means he was fired — I mean that’s really what parting ways means,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “Tucker was said to be ‘stunned’ by the move. He was reportedly in the middle of renegotiating his contract.”

“Someone released a photograph of Tucker’s face the moment he found out he was being fired. And you can see he was surprised to say the least,” Kimmel said as a screenshot of Carlson on his show appeared onscreen.

“Tucker couldn’t be reached for comment, he’s already on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager,” Kimmel continued, possibly referring to Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has already made a statement that sure looks like a job offer.



“But what a shock. I mean, what an absolutely delightful shock this is. They say Rupert Murdock made this decision himself. This was more like an episode of ‘Succession’ than last night’s episode of ‘Succession,'” Kimmel added.

Then he turned his attention to Lemon. Lemon was also abruptly fired on Monday, and as with Carlson it’s not entirely clear why. Apparently it had something to do with Lemon’s acrimonious conversation with a fringe GOP candidate for president on Friday.

“And that wasn’t the only dramatic cable news beheading announced today. About a few minutes after the Fox announcement, this came out on CNN,” Kimmel said as he teed up a clip of the announcement that Lemon was fired.

“Again with the ‘parted ways.’ Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson. For those of you who don’t follow cable news, this is like if Ronald McDonald and The Burger King got fired on the same day,” Kimmel said.

