‘King of the Hill’ Scores 2-Season Renewal at Hulu Ahead of Season 15 Premiere

This means 30 more episodes are still to come after Season 14 premiered in August following the animated sitcom’s 15-year hiatus

JD Knapp
King of the Hill
"King of the Hill" Season 14 (Credit: Hulu)

We’ll tell you what, “King of the Hill” has been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 ahead of next year’s Season 15 premiere.

Hulu announced the two-season pick-up on Thursday two months after Season 14 debuted, ending the animated sitcom’s 15-year hiatus. This means there are (at least) still 30 more episodes to come, with 10 episodes per season.

The former Fox show’s continuation premiered at No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall Top 10 streaming chart, and the series has crossed 1 billion hours streamed globally across Hulu and Disney+.

Season 14 starred Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss. It was executive produced by original co-creators Judge and Greg Daniels with 20th Television Animation, with fellow EPs Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein from 3 Arts, Dustin Davis from Bandera Entertainment and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson.

The first iteration of “King of the Hill” ran for 259 episodes across 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010, with its final year in first-run syndication. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Season 15 of “King of the Hill” is set to air in 2026.

King of the Hill
