Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ for A24

A24 is reteaming with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Men”) for the action film “Civil War” with Kirsten Dunst set to star, the company announced on Friday.

The film also stars Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny.

Garland will direct his original screenplay. “Civil War,” set in a near future America, with further plot details being kept under wraps.

A24 will produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. A24 will handle the global release of the film. DNA previously produced Garland’s films “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and the upcoming “Men.”

Garland received an Academy Award nomination for Best Writing, Original Screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. He also wrote and directed “Annihilation.” Next up, Garland’s upcoming projects include “Men,” starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear which A24 will release later this year.

Dunst most recently a SAG award nomination for her role as Rose Gordon in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” She also recently received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Peggy Blumquist in “Fargo.”

Moura’s credits include “Narcos” for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar. He also wrote, directed and produced “Marighella” that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Moura will next be seen starring opposite Elisabeth Moss in “The Shining Girls” for AppleTV+.

Henderson’s was most recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Halle Berry’s “Bruised.” Henderson is a series regular on Alex Garland’s “Devs” for FX and currently recurs on the Hulu series “WU-TANG: An American Saga.”

Spaeny’s recent credits include “On the Basis of Sex,” “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Mare of Easttown.”

Goodman’s past producing credits include “Three Kings,” “8 Mile,” “Captain Phillips” and “22 July.”

