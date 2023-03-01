Kiss to ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ for the Final Time at Madison Square Garden

Rockband Kiss have announced the final dates of their last tour — two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The final leg of the 17-date North American tour, “End of the Road Countdown: The Final 50 Shows” will start in October in Texas, moving to California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Maryland before closing out on Dec. 1 and 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a statement distributed to media.

Original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons still lead the band with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Popular songs in their extensive rock catalogue include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Stanley and Simmons announced the news on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Wednesday in full makeup, costumes and platform boots.

Stanley countered people’s speculation that this tour has gone on forever with the point that two-and-a-half years were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the end. When you come to see the show, it’s awesome … it’s the most hi-tech show out there and yet it’s clearly a kick ass rock ‘n’ roll show,” Stanley told Stern. “It’s not Vegas, it’s not something that loses its balls so to speak. It’s everything Kiss – just amped up and ramped up. We’re giving it everything we have.”

Simmons confirmed to Stern “cry like a 9-year-old girl whose foot is being stepped on” during Kiss’ last moments on stage.

Tickets for their final tour will become available to the public March 10 at livenation.com.