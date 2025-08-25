Kneecap Cancels All 15 US Tour Dates Ahead of UK Court Date: ‘Witch Hunt’

The controversial Irish hip-hop group Kneecap has cancelled all 15 of their American tour dates in October due to conflicts with an upcoming U.K. court date.

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October,” the band wrote in a Monday statement.

At Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury music festival this summer, the band led “Free Palestine” chants and yelled “F–k Israel.” Kneecap rapper Naoise Ó Cairealláin, who goes by the stage name Móglaí Bap, told festival attendees, “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f–k Keir Starmer.” In May, another member of Kneecap was charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly displaying at a previous gig a flag of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group, which he has denied in court.

The British government has dropped the criminal investigation into the band, saying, “there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.” Still, the Irish hip-hop trio’s next court hearing in London will be on Sept. 26.

Kneecap also teased that despite the cancelled shows, they have a special surprise in store for U.S. fans that will launch next week.

“It’s top secret for now but all will be revealed next week – stay tuned,” the band wrote. “And remember…’The revolution will be no re-run, brothers. The revolution will be live.’ Free Palestine.”

After the band was dropped by their talent agent IAG, the members have reportedly lost their American work visas. The visas were set to expire later this year between Coachella and the band’s next U.S. appearances, but without representation the band faces greater scrutiny.