Universal Pictures has dropped the second and final trailer for “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest horror film from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.

The film follows a family vacationing at a remote cabin, when the young girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldrige) are taken hostage by four armed strangers (Rupert Grint, Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn, who demand that the family choose one of their own to sacrifice and in turn, save humanity and avert the apocalypse. With little access to the outside world, the family is forced to believe the strange foursome and decide the fate of the world or make an escape before all is lost.

The clip opens with the weapon-carrying, cult-like group, which seems to be led by none other than Dave Bautista’s character, following Wen (Cui) through a remote woods. When she tries to tell her parents what she saw outside, they don’t believe her. Then, there’s an ominous series of knocks at their cabin door.

Later that evening, the strangers get more and more violent as they break into the house and hold the family hostage, forcing the three of them to make a horrible decision to prevent the apocalypse. If they fail, the world ends.

“For every no you give us, hundreds of thousands of people are going to die,” Bautista says with tears in his eyes.

The foursome beg to be believed, while the family of three begs to be let go. However, no one is allowed to leave until they make a decision.

“Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista, Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird, rising star Kristen Cut, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is written by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by Shyamalan and produced by Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

“Knock at the Cabin” releases in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

Watch the full trailer here or in the embed above.