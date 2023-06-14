‘Knuckles’ TV Series Adds Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel

Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel are joining the cast of “Knuckles,” the first television series in Paramount+, Paramount Pictures and SEGA of America’s expanding “Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The live-action series, which takes place between “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic The Hedgehog 3” films, follows the titular character on an action-packed journey of self discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently slated to release on Dec. 20, 2024.

Details of Elwes, Channing, Lloyd, Scheer and Huebel’s characters were not disclosed.

Idris Elba stars as Knuckles while Adam Pally reprises his role as Wade Whipple. Rounding out the rest of the cast is recurring stars Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi and Ellie Taylor and guest stars Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter, who reprises her role as Maddie.

The show is directed by Jeff Fowler, Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker and executive produced by Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara.

The show’s pilot is directed by Fowler and written by Whittington, who is head writer on the series. Other writers on “Knuckles” include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

Elwes’ credits include “Glory,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Days of Thunder,” “Hot Shots!,” “Twister,” “Liar Liar,” “Saw,” “Robinhood: Men in Tights,” and “the Princess Bride” He will next been seen in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 12.

Stockard, who has received three Emmy Awards and 13 nominations and 11 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, has appeared in the television series “The West Wing” and “The Matthew Shepard Story.” She also starred in Joan Rivers’ “The Girl Most Likely To” and “The Baby Dance.” Additionally, she appeared in Mike Nichols’ “The Fortune,” “Practical Magic,” “The First Wives Club,” “Moll Flanders,” “Up Close & Personal,” “Smoke” and “Grease,” earning a People’s Choice Award for her performance as Rizzo.

Lloyd has appeared in over 90 film and television productions, including the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Addams Family,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Clue,” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” Most recently, he was in the George Clooney directed “The Tender Bar” and “Tankhouse.”

Paul Scheer was recently seen opposite Don Cheadle in Showtime’s “Black Monday.” He will next be seen opposite Jennifer Garner in the Netflix film “Family Leave.” Other screen credits include HBO’s “Veep” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Hulu’s “Future Man,” FX’s “The League” Facebook Watch’s “Human Discoveries,” “Happily” opposite Joel McHale, Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” the A24 feature “Slice” and the SXSW coming of age drama “Summer 03.” He also was featured in the Oscar-nominated A24 film “The Disaster Artist.”

Rob Huebel’s recent credits include “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”