Seven years after the “Kung Fu Panda” threequel in which Po reunites with his birth father Li (voiced by Bryan Cranston), the Dragon Warrior returns for another anticipated sequel. Jack Black returns to voice the titular panda along with a couple of familiar faces, including both of his fathers, Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li (Bryan Cranston). The “Kung Fu Panda 4” cast also includes Viola Davis, Awkwafina and Ke Huy Quan, who are newcomers to the animated film franchise.

Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) drops the news on Po that he must find a successor to take over for him as the Dragon Warrior to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, where his journey to master martial arts began back in 2008.

Here are the “Kung Fu Panda 4” characters and the actors who voice them — old and new:

Jack Black voices Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks) Po (Jack Black) Beloved butt-kicker Po (voiced by Jack Black) has come a long way since we first met him in 2008 and he wanted nothing more than to fight alongside the Furious Five. In this latest installment, he accompanies grey fox Zhen to assess the growing threat of a shape-shifting chameleon with a hunger for power, who has a sinister, sorcerous scheme brewing. Jack Black has most recently lent his voice talents to “The Super Mario Bros.” movie to voice villain Bowser and sing the piano ballad “Peaches.” Black is known for portraying Barry Judd in “High Fidelity” (2000), Dewey Finn in “School of Rock” (2003) and Nacho in “Nacho Libre” (2006). He also plays Miles in Christmas favorite “The Holiday” (2006).

Awkwafina voices Zhen the Fox in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks) Zhen (Awkwafina) Clever silver fox Zhen (Awkwafina) had to fight for survival early on in life on the streets. Her jade earring unfolds into a paperclip-like key that can unlock almost anything, and she has the perfect paws (and tail) for pickpocketing. Awkwafina is known for playing Peik Lin in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), Constance in “Ocean’s Eight” (2018) and Billi in “The Farewell” (2019). She recently voiced Tarantula in “The Bad Guys” (2022), Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” (2023) and Chump in “Migration” (2023). She also recently played Anne Yum in “Quiz Lady” (2023) and Rebecca in “Renfield” (2023).

Viola Davis voices Chameleon in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks/Getty Images) Chameleon (Viola Davis) Power-hungry Chameleon (Viola Davis) can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. Combine this ability with some of the layers of kung fu, and she presents a formidable foe. Viola Davis won an Oscar for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in “Fences” (2016). She was also nominated for her lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020) alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, “The Help” (2011) and “Doubt” (2008). She recently appeared as another villain, Dr. Volumnia Gaul, in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2023), and she starred as Deloris Jordan in “Air” (2023) and Nanisca in “The Woman King” (2022). On TV, she is also known for playing Annalise Keating in Shonda Rhimes’ “How to Get Away with Murder.”

James Hong voices Mr. Ping in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/Dreamworks) Mr. Ping (James Hong) Mr. Ping has been with Po since the very beginning as his adopted goose father. Mr. Ping owns a noodle shop in the Valley of Peace, where Po worked until he had a mishap with fireworks and landed in front of Master Oogway (voiced by Randall Duk Kim). James Hong is known for playing Gong Gong in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Lo Pan in “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986). He also voiced Elder Belshazzar in “Praise Petey” and Mr. Gao in “Turning Red” (2022).

Bryan Cranston voices Li in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks) Li (Bryan Cranston) Li is Po’s biological father, whom Po finds in “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016). He leads the Pandas, who were thought to be extinct until Po’s confrontation with evil peacock Master Shen (voiced by Gary Oldman). Once Li realizes what his son has done, he is just as proud a father as Mr. Ping. Bryan Cranston is best known for playing Walter White in “Breaking Bad” and Hal in “Malcolm in the Middle.” He also recently appeared as Director Ritter in “Argylle” (2024), and other big film credits include Jack O’Donnell in “Argo” (2012) and Dalton Trumbo in “Trumbo” (2015).

Dustin Hoffman voices Master Shifu in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks) Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) Master Shifu has also been with Po, or at least in proximity to him, since the beginning of the film franchise. It took him a moment, but he figured out how to motivate Po with food. The wise red panda took over from Master Oogway in the first film after the ancient tortoise ascended to the spirit realm and left some great lessons behind in a peach pit and tree. Dustin Hoffman is known for his Oscar-winning roles as Ted Kramer in “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979) and Raymond Babbitt in “Rain Man” (1988). He was also nominated for his role in “Tootsie” 1983) and “Lenny” (1975). Other film credits include “Chef” (2014), Bernie Focker in “Little Fockers” and “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” (2007).

Ke Huy Quan voices Han in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/Dreamworks/Getty Images) Ke Huy Quan as Han Han is an armadillo who used to be Zhen’s mentor for stealing and tricking the inhabitants of Juniper City. His ability to roll up into a scaly disc comes in handy for fighting when he ricochets off of opponents. Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Oscar for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022). He is also known for playing Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and Data in “The Goonies” (1985). More recently, he played Ouroboros in “Loki” Season 2 (2023).

Lori Tan Chinn voices Granny Boar in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/DreamWorks) Granny Boar (Lori Tan Chinn) Granny Boar manages a seaside — and perilously cliffside — tavern where Po and Awkwafina venture in search of a captain who can help them sail to Juniper City. She knows her kung fu, too, as well as how to spot cheating gamblers. Lori Tan Chinn is known for playing Mei Chang in “Orange Is the New Black,” Grandma in “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” and Bloody Mary in “South Pacific” (2001). She also voiced Auntie Chen in “Turning Red” (2022).

Ronny Chieng voices the Fish Captain in “Kung Fu Panda 4” (Universal/Dreamworks/Getty Images) Fish Captain (Ronny Chieng) They do find a captain of sorts. First, they think it’s the Pelican at the bar speaking to them when the bartender indicates the bird for Po and Zhen someone to ask. Turns out a knife-wielding fish lives in the pelican’s beak and is the real head honcho behind their ship. Ronny Chieng played Eddie Chang in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), Jon Jon in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021) and David in “M3GAN” (2022). He also voiced Pipa God in “Wish Dragon” (2021). He also guest hosts “The Daily Show” as a correspondent.