‘La Grazia’ Set for December Theatrical Release After Venice Premiere

American and Canadian cinephiles can thank Mubi for brining “La Grazia” across the pond after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week. Paolo Sorrentino’s latest movie is set to hit theaters on Dec. 5.

The film stars Toni Servillo opposite Anna Ferzetti as a fictional Italian president who spends the waning months of his term contemplating life, his late wife and the ethics of euthanasia.

“Mariano De Santis is the President of the Italian Republic. No connection to any real-life presidents; he is entirely a product of the author’s imagination. A widower and a Catholic, he has a daughter, Dorotea, a legal scholar like himself. As his term draws to a close, amid uneventful days, two final duties arise: deciding on two delicate petitions for a presidential pardon,” per the logline. True moral dilemmas, which become tangled, in ways that seem impossible to unravel, with his private life. Driven by doubt, he will have to decide. And, with a deep sense of responsibility, that is exactly what this remarkable Italian President will do.”

In his positive review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani called the film “a robust inhalation of clean air, and a long, invigorating exhale afterwards. This is cinema as oxygen.”

“La Grazia” is a Fremantle film produced by The Apartment, in association with Numero 10 and PiperFilm. Producers were Annamaria Morelli, Andrea Scrosati, Massimiliano Orfei, Luisa Borella, Davide Novelli and Sorrentino.

The movie hits theaters on Dec. 5.