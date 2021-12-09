Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Thursday.

The award will be presented for her performance in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, a real-life woman who married fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and was later convicted of ordering his murder.

Previous winners of the Icon Award include Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Tom Hanks and Robert Duvall.

The annual gala, which could not be held last year because of the pandemic, will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 6. It will kick off the 2021 Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will run through Jan. 17.

Other honorees at the gala will be Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress), Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award), Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress), the ensemble cast of “King Richard” (Ensemble Performance Award) and writer-director Kenneth Branagh and the cast of “Belfast” (Vanguard Award). Additional awards will be announced in the coming days.

Lady Gaga’s previous awards include an Oscar for co-writing the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” and 12 Grammys for her music.