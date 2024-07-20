‘Lady in the Lake’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of the Natalie Portman Series Come Out?

The first two episodes of “Lady in the Lake,” based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name, are now streaming on Apple TV+.

New episodes of the series, which is from “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’ el, premiere each Friday on Apple TV+ through Aug. 23.

Natalie Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz, a 1960s housewife in Baltimore who is inspired to leave her husband and become an investigative reporter after two shocking deaths occur in the city. One of those deaths is Cleo Sherman, played by Moses Ingram, an Emmy nominee from “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Cleo narrates the story of her own death, while Maddie searches to find her killer — and from Cleo’s post-life perspective, it’s not exactly right for Maddie to use her murder to further her own fledgling career.

Here’s everything you need to know about who else stars in the series and when new episodes will be released.

When did “Lady in the Lake” premiere?

The mystery series premiered with two episodes on Friday, July 19, on Apple TV+.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

After the two-episode premiere, new installments will roll out weekly until the finale on Aug. 23.

Here’s the release schedule:

Episode 1: “Did you know Seahorses are fish?” – Friday, July 19

Episode 2: “It has to do with the search for the marvelous” – Friday, July 19

Episode 3: “I was the first to see her dead. You were the last to see her alive” – Friday, July 26

Episode 4: “Innocence leaves when you discover cruelty. First in others, then in yourself.” – Friday, August 2

Episode 5: “Every time someone turns up dead in that lake, it does seem to lead to you.” – Friday, August 9

Episode 6: “I know who killed Cleo Johnson” – Friday, August 16

Episode 7: “My story” – Friday, August 23 (finale)

What time do new episodes come out?

Episodes are typically released around midnight ET, but sometimes drop earlier.

Who’s in the “Lady in the Lake” cast?

• Natalie Portman is Maddie Schwartz (née Morgenstern)

• Moses Ingram is Cleo Sherwood

• Y’lan Noel is Officer Ferdie Platt

• Brett Gelman is Milton Schwartz, Maddie’s husband

• Byron Bowers is Slappy Johnson, Cleo’s husband

• Noah Jupe is Seth Schwartz, Maddie’s teenage son

• Josiah Cross is Reggie Robinson, who works for Shell Gordon

• Wood Harris is gangster Shell Gordon

• Jennifer Mogbock is singer Dora Carter

• Mikey Madison is Judith Weinstein

• Pruitt Taylor Vince is reporter Bob Bauer

What is “Lady in the Lake” about?

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Laura Lippman, about how the lives of two women in Baltimore from two different cultures and classes intersect: Maddie is a Jewish housewife who never fulfilled her dream of becoming a journalist and Cleo is a Black woman who works at a jazz club and as a department store model, but wants a better life for herself and her two sons.

The story begins when a young Jewish girl goes missing; Maddie is consumed with the case and can’t understand why her husband and son want to go on with life as usual. Meanwhile, we meet Cleo in the last days before her death and see the betrayals that lead to her murder.

Watch the “Lady in the Lake” trailer