‘Laid’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Peacock Comedy?

Stephanie Hsu’s Ruby is given a unique predicament in “Laid,” when a number of her ex-partners start dropping dead.

Working together with her best friend and roommate, AJ, played by “Girls” star Zosia Mamet, Ruby confronts a slew of her ex-lovers, played by everyone from Finneas O’Connell, Josh Segarra and Alexandra Shipp to deliver the woeful news.

For the full breakdown of all the characters in “Laid” — and where you’ve seen them before — keep on reading.