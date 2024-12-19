‘Laid’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Peacock Comedy?

Stephanie Hsu’s Ruby is given a unique predicament in “Laid,” when a number of her ex-partners start dropping dead.
Working together with her best friend and roommate, AJ, played by “Girls” star Zosia Mamet, Ruby confronts a slew of her ex-lovers, played by everyone from Finneas O’Connell, Josh Segarra and Alexandra Shipp to deliver the woeful news.
For the full breakdown of all the characters in “Laid” — and where you’ve seen them before — keep on reading.
Stephanie Hsu as Ruby
Stephanie Hsu stars as Ruby, who gets the shock of her lifetime when she realizes multiple people she’s slept with has died from various causes. She, with her best friend, AJ, begins investigating the strange occurrence.
Hsu broke out in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and has had roles in “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” “Shortcomings,” “Poker Face,” “Joy Ride,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Fall Guy.”
Zosia Mamet as AJ
Zosia Mamet stars as AJ, Ruby’s best friend and roommate who is eager to investigate the strange pattern happening with Ruby’s sexual partners. She’s going through some realizations in her romantic life as well, especially revolving her relationship with Zack.
Mamet is best known for starring as Shoshanna Shapiro in “Girls,” and can also been seen in “The Flight Attendant,” “Madame Web,” “The Decameron” and “The Kids Are All Right.”
Andre Hyland as Zack
Andre Hyland plays Zack, AJ’s boyfriend, who has earned Ruby’s disapproval. He ends up playing an unexpected role in the mystery.
Hyland can be seen in “The Death of Dick Long,” “Search Party,” “The 4th,” “Barry” and “Cora Bora.”
Tommy Martinez as Isaac
Tommy Martinez plays Isaac, a client of Ruby’s who is just trying to plan an anniversary party for his parents when he finds himself as the object of Ruby’s affections.
Martinez is best known for playing Gael in Freeform’s “The Fosters” spin-offs series “Good Trouble,” and has had roles in “Hunters,” “Riverdale,” “Not Dead Yet” and “Bosch: Legacy.”
Michael Angarano as Richie
Michael Angarano plays Richie, one of Ruby’s previous partners.
Angarano can be seen in “Sky High,” “Wild Card,” “Almost Famous,” “The Forbidden Kingdom,” “Oppenheimer” and “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.”
Olivia Holt as Merci
Olivia Holt plays Merci, Isaac’s picture perfect girlfriend whom Ruby envies.
You might recognize Holt from “Cloak & Dagger,” “Kickin’ It,” “Cruel Summer” Season 1 or “Same Kind of Different as Me.”
Finneas O’Connell as Jason
Finneas O’Connell makes a guest star appearance as Jason, one of Ruby’s dates which opens the series.
He is best known for his musical career alongside his sister, Billie Eilish. His acting credits include “Bad Teacher,” “Life Inside Out,” “Glee,” “Aquarius” and “Modern Family.”
Alexandra Shipp as Aubrey
Alexandra Shipp plays Aubrey, another one of Ruby’s partners.
You might have seen Shipp in “Barbie,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Love, Simon,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” “The Good Half” and “Anyone But You.”