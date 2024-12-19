‘Laid’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Peacock Comedy?

Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet star in the series alongside guest stars Finneas O’Connell and Alexandra Shipp

Laid
Zosia Mamet as AJ, Michael Angarano as Richie, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in "Laid" (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Stephanie Hsu’s Ruby is given a unique predicament in “Laid,” when a number of her ex-partners start dropping dead.

Working together with her best friend and roommate, AJ, played by “Girls” star Zosia Mamet, Ruby confronts a slew of her ex-lovers, played by everyone from Finneas O’Connell, Josh Segarra and Alexandra Shipp to deliver the woeful news.

For the full breakdown of all the characters in “Laid” — and where you’ve seen them before — keep on reading.

2023-oscar-nomineees-stephanie-hsu
Read Next
Stephanie Hsu-Led Sex Comedy 'Laid' Lands Straight to Series Order at Peacock
Laid
Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby

Stephanie Hsu stars as Ruby, who gets the shock of her lifetime when she realizes multiple people she’s slept with has died from various causes. She, with her best friend, AJ, begins investigating the strange occurrence.

Hsu broke out in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and has had roles in “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” “Shortcomings,” “Poker Face,” “Joy Ride,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Fall Guy.”

Laid
Zosia Mamet as AJ in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock

Zosia Mamet as AJ

Zosia Mamet stars as AJ, Ruby’s best friend and roommate who is eager to investigate the strange pattern happening with Ruby’s sexual partners. She’s going through some realizations in her romantic life as well, especially revolving her relationship with Zack.

Mamet is best known for starring as Shoshanna Shapiro in “Girls,” and can also been seen in “The Flight Attendant,” “Madame Web,” “The Decameron” and “The Kids Are All Right.”

Laid
Andre Hyland as Zack in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Andre Hyland as Zack

Andre Hyland plays Zack, AJ’s boyfriend, who has earned Ruby’s disapproval. He ends up playing an unexpected role in the mystery.

Hyland can be seen in “The Death of Dick Long,” “Search Party,” “The 4th,” “Barry” and “Cora Bora.”

Laid
Tommy Martinez as Isaac in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Tommy Martinez as Isaac

Tommy Martinez plays Isaac, a client of Ruby’s who is just trying to plan an anniversary party for his parents when he finds himself as the object of Ruby’s affections.

Martinez is best known for playing Gael in Freeform’s “The Fosters” spin-offs series “Good Trouble,” and has had roles in “Hunters,” “Riverdale,” “Not Dead Yet” and “Bosch: Legacy.”

Laid
Michael Angarano as Richie in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Michael Angarano as Richie

Michael Angarano plays Richie, one of Ruby’s previous partners.

Angarano can be seen in “Sky High,” “Wild Card,” “Almost Famous,” “The Forbidden Kingdom,” “Oppenheimer” and “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.”

Laid
Tommy Martinez as Isaac, Olivia Holt as Merci, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby — (Peacock)

Olivia Holt as Merci

Olivia Holt plays Merci, Isaac’s picture perfect girlfriend whom Ruby envies.

You might recognize Holt from “Cloak & Dagger,” “Kickin’ It,” “Cruel Summer” Season 1 or “Same Kind of Different as Me.”

Laid
Stephanie Hsu as Ruby, Finneas O’Connell as Jason in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Finneas O’Connell as Jason

Finneas O’Connell makes a guest star appearance as Jason, one of Ruby’s dates which opens the series.

He is best known for his musical career alongside his sister, Billie Eilish. His acting credits include “Bad Teacher,” “Life Inside Out,” “Glee,” “Aquarius” and “Modern Family.”

Laid
Alexandra Shipp as Aubrey in “Laid” (James Dittiger/Peacock)

Alexandra Shipp as Aubrey

Alexandra Shipp plays Aubrey, another one of Ruby’s partners.

You might have seen Shipp in “Barbie,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Love, Simon,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” “The Good Half” and “Anyone But You.”

Olly Sholotan and Jabari Banks in Season 3 of "Bel-Air" (Peacock)
Read Next
'Bel-Air' to End With Season 4 at Peacock

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments