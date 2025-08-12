Taylor Sheridan’s ‘F.A.S.T.’ Casts LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin and Trevante Rhodes

The “F.A.S.T.” cast is quickly coming together.

LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin and Trevante Rhodes will join lead Brandon Sklenar and Juliana Canfield in the Warner Bros. action thriller, which was written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by his frequent collaborator Ben Richardson, who worked with Sklenar on Sheridan’s “1923.”

In “F.A.S.T.,” Sklenar (who appeared in “Drop” earlier this year for Blumhouse) plays a former special forces commando, who is hired by the DEA to go against a group of CIA-protected drug dealers operating in his town. This means that there are plenty of roles for colorful characters on both sides of the law – characters that these latest cast members will undoubtedly play.

Sheridan wrote the script for “F.A.S.T.” in the mid-2010’s, when he was still one of Hollywood’s hottest screenwriters and before he had expanded his empire to the small screen.

“F.A.S.T.” will begin production later this month and is produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films and Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions. The film will be overseen by Warner Bros. Pictures President of Production Jesse Ehrman and EVP of Production Kevin McCormick.

Sheridan was initially set to direct, with Chris Pratt in the Sklenar role, but by 2019 those duties had been taken over by Gavin O’Connor. The studio, then owned by AT&T, balked at the budget, briefly attempted it as a direct-to-HBO Max movie and eventually put it into turnaround. Now it’s reacquired the project for a big theatrical release.

Clarke can be seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite” later this fall and in the Apple TV+ series “The Last Frontier.” Stanfield appears in Shane Black’s “Play Dirty,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love” and Derek Cianfrance’s “Roofman,” all of which will be released this fall. Claflin will be seen in two new series, “Lazarus” (on Prime Video) and “Vanished.” And Rhodes last appeared in Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa.”

“F.A.S.T.” will hit theaters on April 23, 2027.