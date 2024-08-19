John Oliver Calls JD Vance Out for Intentionally Depressing Harris Supporters: ‘Get the F-k Off My Corner’

John Oliver is getting territorial following a recent speech from Republican vice presidential nominee, JD Vance. As everyone who watches “Last Week Tonight” knows, it’s Oliver’s job to bum everyone out — not Vance’s.

On Sunday, Oliver started his show by mocking Vance for “desperately trying to spin the joy of recent [Kamala Harris] rallies as a negative.” To support his point, he played a portion of a recent Vance speech.

“She says she’s having fun. Well, as she’s having fun, Americans are suffering under her policies. When she laughs during a speech, remember there are American families crying this very day because they can’t afford groceries,” Vance said in a press appearance that aired on C-Span. “When she does these rallies and does these events and does these fake dances, remember there are parents who lost their children to drugs or violence who will never see their children move again, much less dance again.”

“What are you doing? Scolding people for enjoying stuff because there are bad things happening elsewhere is a s–ty thing to do,” Oliver said. “Also, for what it’s worth, bumming everyone out with depressing facts about things you like isn’t how you become vice president. It’s how you put people to sleep once a week while aging like a wartime president.”

“Get the f–k off my corner!” Oliver then yelled.

Oliver also used the top of his show to tackle the Republican response to being called “weird.” In July, Tim Walz, Harris’ pick for vice president, said there were “weird people on the other side” in an interview with MSNBC. The insult has since taken off. Donald Trump especially has responded to the insult multiple times, saying that Democrats are “the weird ones” and that “nobody’s ever called me weird.”

“Babe, be serious. You tried to buy Greenland, you stared at the sun during a solar eclipse and you did this,” Oliver said, showing an image of Trump kissing an American flag. “That’s not something a normal guy does. I don’t know what a normal guy would do because I’m also not one, but I know it’s not that.”

“Look, I get it. Republicans want to get out from under accusations of weirdness. But the way to do that is to stop being so f–king weird,” Oliver said, referencing three other “weird” Republican Senate nominees: Minnesota’s Royce White, Virginia’s Hung Cao and Wisconsin’s Eric Hovde.

“Because fantasizing about your party’s candidate s–ting in front of you? That’s weird. Warning everyone about the influence of Monterey witches? Weird. Inviting your female opponent to join you in a frozen lake? That is very weird,” Oliver concluded. “I do apologize for laughing at these people, partially because I know it’s not nice, and mainly because, as we all now know, JD Vance believes that every time someone laughs, somewhere in the world a child loses their groceries for some reason.”