As Elon Musk and President Donald Trump rekindle their relationship after their spicy, tea-fueled spat last week, “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell outlined Musk’s series of recanted statement, which the journalist said is proof that the Tesla CEO is a habitual liar whose words never hold much weight.

The MSNBC host started Wednesday night’s episode by addressing the similar pattern of behavior Musk had where he took to Twitter to unleash incendiary statements about those he was angry with. He recalled a 2019 dispute with British cave expert Vernon Unsworth, whom Musk referred to as “pedo guy.” The billionaire got sued in a $190 million defamation suit that he ultimately was able to swerve after stating it was just a joke and apologizing. “Elon Musk leaves us to wonder, has he now admitted to being a pathological liar who will throw around pedophilia as part of his pathological lying about anyone, as someone who’s public statements can never be trusted,” O’Donnell said.

“Is that what he’s telling us?” O’Donnell continued, referring to Musk’s tendency to lie without cause. “Or is Elon Musk telling us that he really does know something about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and he is now going to cover up that truth for Donald Trump? Those are the choices here — that’s it. It’s one or the other.” The host was spotlighting the tweet Musk made, then walked back, alleging that Trump was implicated in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and was keeping those documents a secret for that reason.

O’Donnell reading Musk for absolute filth stemmed from Musk issuing Trump an apology after he dragged the president online over the intentions of his controversial “big, beautiful” spending bill, which experts said would cripple the U.S. economy even more by dumping an extra $2.3 trillion worth of debt onto the country over the next 10 years. Musk initially threw punches at Trump, claiming he wouldn’t even be in the White House again without him. After Trump threatened to end his government contracts, the tech giant caved and admitted he regretted the fiery tweets.

Before tweeting that he went “too far” with his allegations about Trump, he phoned his former partner-in-crime to formally apologize for his behavior.

O’Donnell stated that regardless if Musk truly meant his statements or not, his actions only show his words can’t be taken too seriously.

“It means that Elon Musk is willing to lie whenever it’s convenient for him, and the full statement by Elon Musk should be evaluated as statements made by a now publicly-admitted liar,” O’Donnell said.

