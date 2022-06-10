Leah Remini will be replacing Matthew Morrison as a judge on the competition series “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In a tweet announcing the news, she wrote, “I’m thrilled to share the news that I’ll be joining ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as a judge. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. Can’t wait to work with @itsjojosiwa, @official_tWitch, and @catdeeley!”

Remini will make her debut as a guest judge on the Fox show’s 300th episode, which will celebrate the multi-Emmy-winning series’ legacy and introduce Season 17’s Top 12 dancers, who will be selected to move on to the studio to showcase their skills in several dance genres.

“I am thrilled to join ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ on its milestone 300th episode,” Remini said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

The news comes following the “Glee” alum’s ouster as a first-time judge on the show’s 17th season after failing to follow production protocols. “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” he said previously in a statement to TheWrap. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Following a report by People that he acted inappropriately and sent “flirty” messages to a woman contestant, Morrison issued a statement on Instagram denying the “blatantly untrue” claims.

Morrison was brought in as a new judge alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who has been a judge before — as well as an All-Star dancer and contestant — but only on a show-by-show basis.

The dance competition, which had been sidelined by the pandemic, returned May 18 with original host Cat Deeley once again emceeing and interviewing contestants. Previous judge Nigel Lythgoe, who co-created the series with Simon Fuller, remains on board as an executive producer.

Remini, a two-time Emmy winner for her nonfiction series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” is known for “Saved by the Bell,” “The King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait.”