Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” has entered Netflix’s most popular films list of all-time.

The apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali scored 136.3 million views in its first 52 days on the streamer, placing “Leave the World Behind” at No. 8 on the most popular English films list, ahead of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Extraction.”

Sofía Vergara’s crime drama “Griselda,” which follows the rise of cartel leader Griselda Blanco, debuted as the most-watched title of the week as it scored 20.6 million views. As the limited series dropped all six of its episodes on Jan. 25, “Griselda” ranked as the most-watched English TV series last week and hit No. 1 in 89 countries.

Viewership for “Griselda” outpaced that of docuseries “American Nightmare,” which ranked No. 2 on English TV list with 13 million views, and the Harlan Coben adaptation “Fool Me Once,” which came in third with 7.6 million views. Returning favorites included “The Brothers Sun,” in sixth place with 1.9 million views in its fourth week on the list, as well as “My Life with the Walter Boys,” which sat in the No. 10 spot during its eighth week on the list with 1.5 million views.

On the film front, Kevin Hart-led “Lift” was the week’s most-watched English film as it scored 17.4 million views. Viewership for “Lift” nearly doubled that of “Mindcage,” which logged 9.1 million viewers in second place, while “The Kitchen,” which marks Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut, came in third place with 7.7 million views.

Oscar nominee “Society of the Snow” slid down from last week’s lead to third place on the Non-English films list with 10.6 million views, with Korean action movie “Badland Hunters” reigning over the list with 14.3 million views. German drama “Sixty Minutes” stood between “Badland Hunters” and “Society of the Snow” in second place with 13.5 million views.

While “The Bequeathed” dethroned “Money Heist” spin-off “Berlin” on this week’s most-watched Non-English TV series, “Berlin” entered the streamer’s most popular Non-English TV list after scoring 50.1 million views in its first 31 days on Netflix. “Berlin” stands at No. 10 on the most popular list, joining “Money Heist” installments 3, 4 and 5, all of which are ahead of “Berlin’s” overall viewership.

“Berlin” tallied 2.8 million views this week, whereas “The Bequeathed” logged 3.1 million views.