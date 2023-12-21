For the second consecutive week, Netflix’s apocalyptic film “Leave the World Behind” nabbed the top spot in all of streaming, while the return of Amazon’s “Reacher” landed in the second spot on the streaming leaderboard.

Action-oriented series continues to be a winning genre when it comes to the biggest screen in the home. “Reacher” is back on Amazon’s Prime Video, making a strong viewership debut in its second season.

The sophomore season premiere scored 1.3 million U.S. households viewing within the first three days available to stream, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec.