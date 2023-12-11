Who’s Winning the Holiday Streaming Wars? | Charts

Last year, Max led other platforms in the U.S. by a wide margin in total demand for holiday movies streaming on the platform — matching its leading position in terms of demand for its movie catalog. But this year, Max’s lead in demand for holiday content has shrunk considerably, while other platforms like Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney+ have higher demand for holiday movies going into the festive season compared to last year.

Two factors seem to be driving the drop in demand for Max’s holiday catalog this year. First, several holiday movies streaming on Max simply had higher demand last year.