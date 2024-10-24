Lee Jung-jae, Dolly de Leon Among Honorees for Critics Choice AAPI Celebration

Lee Jung-jae and Dolly de Leon are among those who be honored at the 3rd annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television, the Critics Choice Association announced Thursday. Lee and de Leon join actress and filmmaker Joan Chen, who was previously announced as an award recipient, and several others at the event that recognizes excellence from the AAPI entertainment community and will take place on Nov. 12, 2024, at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

“We are immensely proud to return for a third year to showcase these incredible projects and highlight the work of these extraordinary individuals from the AAPI community, Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar said in a statement. Mar is the host, writer, and co-programmer for the Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television.

The Nov. 12 fete is one of three Diversity Celebrations that the Critics Choice Association is throwing this fall. The 4th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will be held on Oct. 22, also at the Egyptian, where actress and producer Zoe Saldaña will receive the Groundbreaker Award in recognition of her work in “Emilia Perez.” On Dec. 9, Tyler Perry will take home the Icon Award at the 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza.



Here is the full list of honorees for the 3rd annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television:

Joan Chen: Career Achievement Award for her body of work, including Sean Wang’s film “Dìdi (弟弟),” which was released over the summer

Lee Jung-jae: Trailblazer Award; he returns in the second season of Netflix’s series “Squid Game” later this year

Ronny Chieng: Comedy Award for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”

Samantha Quan: Producer Award for Sean Baker’s “Anora”

Dolly de Leon: Supporting Actress Award – Film for Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s film “Ghostlight”

Utkarsh Ambudkar: Actor Award – Series for CBS’ “Ghosts”

Ken Leung: Supporting Actor Award – Series for HBO’s “Industry”

The Animation Award: directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino for Disney’s “Moana 2”

Sue Kim: Documentary Award for her film “The Last of the Sea Women”

Jimmy O. Yang: Breakthrough Actor Award for Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

Kekoa Scott Kekumano: Rising Star Award for the Fox series “Rescue: HI-Surf”

Julia S. Gouw: Industry Leadership Award for her advocacy for Asian representation in entertainment